La Liga pantomime villain ends 13-year stay in Spanish football after terminating Getafe contract

Over the last 13 years, Damian Suarez has infuriated opposition players, managers and supporters with his antics. He has become La Liga’s ultimate pantomime villain, although sadly, he will soon vacate that role.

As per Marca, Suarez has taken the decision to terminate his contract with Getafe, whom he has been with since 2015. The 35-year-old defender wishes to return to South America, and he is wanted by several Brazilian clubs, and the expectation is that he will join Botafogo.

Suarez has left out of Getafe’s squad to face Real Betis on Sunday, which was surprising given that he played against Real Madrid on Thursday. The reason for his absence is now known, and there’s little doubt that he will be a major miss for head coach Jose Bordalas, both on and off the pitch.

It’s certainly far from ideal for Getafe to lose a player like Suarez, especially considering the winter transfer window just closed earlier this week.