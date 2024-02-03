Key defender misses Real Madrid training ahead of Madrid derby, replacement identified by Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid look set to be without Antonio Rudiger for Sunday’s showdown clash with Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German defender, who has been a mainstay this season, injured his thigh during the victory over Getafe on Thursday, and so far, he has failed to recover.

As per Marca, Rudiger did not train with his teammates on Saturday morning, with Diario AS reporting that he is still in considerable pain from the collision with Mason Greenwood. If he were to play against Atleti, he would not be at 100%, meaning that his performance would be limited.

Right now, the likelihood is that Rudiger misses the match. Carlo Ancelotti is aware of this, and as per The Athletic, he has selected his replacement: Dani Carvajal. Barring a miraculous recovery from Rudiger, the 32-year-old will line up in central defence alongside Nacho Fernandez.

⚡️ If Rüdiger's absence is confirmed, Ancelotti's plan is for Nacho and Carvajal to play as centre-backs, despite the expected difficulties in aerial balls. If another unforeseen circumstance arises, Camavinga or Mendy would play as CB.@TheAthleticFC — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) February 3, 2024

Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy have been identified as the back-up replacements to Carvajal, although Real Madrid will be hoping that it doesn’t come to that. There’s definitely no doubt that Rudiger’s absence, should that transpire, would be a big blow.