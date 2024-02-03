Girona without suspended trio for Real Madrid showdown

Girona face a decisive La Liga title trip to Real Madrid on February 10.

The Catalans remain in the running to secure a shock first ever La Liga title this season but Los Blancos are favourites to lift the trophy.

A 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad saw Girona lose further ground as Real Madrid prepare for a derby clash with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

If Real Madrid beat their city foes, they will open up a four point gap over Girona, and effectively end Atletico’s own title chances.

However, despite confidence remaining high in the Girona camp, they will be without key figures for the trip to Madrid.

Yangel Herrera was cautioned in the closing stages of the match with manager Michel Sanchez sent to the stands on the 90 minute mark.

Veteran defender Daley Blind was cautioned after full time for arguing with match referee Jesus Gil Manzano and all three will be absent against Real Madrid.

Blind and Herrera received their fifth league yellow cards of the season, to incur a one game ban, with a frustrated Michel set for a two match touchline suspension.

“The referee expelled me for an action in which I did not disrespect anyone at all”, he said at full time.

