Girona suffer La Liga title slip as Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid derby

This weekend will be crucial in the La Liga title race with rivals Girona and Real Madrid in action.

Girona’s push for a fairy tale title win remains on the cards but the Catalans dropped valuable points with a 0-0 home draw against Real Sociedad.

A point at the Estadi Montilivi means Girona missed the chance to overtake Los Blancos at the top of the table overnight.

The hosts were denied an early breakthrough as Yangel Herrera’s goal was eventually ruled out by VAR before the break.

La Real carried the greater threat in the second period as Girona were forced to dig in to preserve a draw.

Real Madrid now have a one point lead over Girona ahead of their weekend derby clash against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The leaders also have a game in hand over Girona, and victory tomorrow would effectively end Atletico’s slim title hopes, and deal a major blow to Girona’s own chances.

