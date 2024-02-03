Getafe boss demands respect for Mason Greenwood amid Jude Bellingham row

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has backed Mason Greenwood over his reported row with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Greenwood joined Getafe on a season long loan at the start of the 2023/24 season with Manchester United striker netting four La Liga goals in Madrid.

However, he became involved in a controversial moment with Bellingham, during Los Blancos’ 2-0 midweek league win at the Estadio Coliseum.

La Liga have reportedly hired a lip reader to assess the incident after Getafe reported Bellingham to match officials amid reports the England midfielder had called him a ‘rapist’.

The matter will now be assessed by the Competition Committee and it could potentially bring about punishment for Bellingham.

Bordalas was asked about the issue, ahead of Getafe’s weekend trip to Real Betis, and he launched a firm defence of Greenwood’s conduct in the Spanish capital.

“The club, La Liga and the Federation have to make an assessment on it. The only thing I can say, is that I ask for respect for Mason Greenwood, because he is a great guy. He respects everyone and has exemplary behaviour”, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Greenwood was previously charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, coercion and domestic violence, in the UK in 2022, but those charges were dropped after key witness stepped back from the case.