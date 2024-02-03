Five duels which could decide the Madrid Derby

After three derbies already this season, several individual duels have stood out and these rivalries will be resumed once more this Sunday.

The fourth Madrid Derby of the 2023-24 season is coming up this Sunday night and it promises to be an especially fascinating game, given how well these two sets of players know each other. Not only have Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met three times already this term, but two of the meetings have taken place in 2024 and both of those went to extra time.

After 330 minutes of Madrid Derby action this season, several individual duels have stood out and these rivalries will resume once more when the ball gets rolling on Sunday night at the Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger vs Alvaro Morata

One of the individual battles to look out for in this La LIga Madrid Derby will be Antonio Rudiger vs Alvaro Morata. As former teammates from their time together at Chelsea, the centre-back and centre-forward know each other well.

They have also taken to the field as opponents a remarkable 12 times in their careers and Morata has a good scoring record, having netted seven goals during these meetings. The Spaniard couldn’t get past Rudiger in the recent Spanish Super Cup semi-final, though, when the German was dominant and also produced a viral moment by pinching Morata and frustrating the striker. Morata enjoyed some revenge by scoring at Rudiger’s expense in the subsequent Copa del Rey showdown, and now they’ll face off once more this Sunday.

Dani Carvajal vs Samuel Lino

They may be at different stages of their respective careers, but Dani Carvajal and Samuel Lino have been revelations for their teams this season. In the case of Carvajal, the veteran right-back is having one of his best seasons in years for Real Madrid, contributing defensively, in attack and with his leadership, as he wears the captain’s armband whenever Nacho isn’t playing.

In the Madrid Derby, the Spaniard will find on his wing Atletico Madrid’s Samuel Lino, the 24-year-old Brazilian who returned from a loan at Valencia to become the team’s starting left-wing-back. He had big shoes to fill as he was asked to replace Yannick Carrasco, but Lino has been spectacular and has contributed six goals and five assists across all competitions.

Midfield vs midfield

Perhaps the key duel of this Madrid Derby will be the midfield battle. These are two squads packed with talented midfielders, with the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal and with Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios and Saul Niguez marshalling Los Colchoneros’ midfield.

Some of these players are among the most experienced on the planet, while the Madrid Derby also has several youngsters looking to make a name for themselves. If this Sunday’s match is decided by what happens in the centre of the pitch, it would surprise nobody.

Vinicius Junior vs Antoine Griezmann

All eyes will also be on the leaders of these two teams’ attacks, namely Vinicius Junior and Antoine Griezmann. Both forwards are enjoying good scoring seasons, with the Brazilian on 11 goals across all competitions despite having missed so many games through injury and with the Frenchman having rippled the net 18 times, 11 in La Liga.

In the most recent Madrid Derby, which Atleti won 4-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey last 16, the pair were involved in several individual duels down Los Rojiblancos’ right and Los Blancos’ left, as both players tracked back to lend their hand defensively as much as offensively. In fact, it was Vinicius who Griezmann dribbled away from on his way to smashing in a superb goal in extra time, one which put Atleti 3-2 up.

Joselu Mato vs Atletico Madrid’s centre-backs

One other player to look out for is Joselu, the Real Madrid centre-forward. Whether he starts the match or comes on as a substitute, the Spaniard will cause problems for the Atleti defence as he provides a penalty box presence that none of his teammates can replicate.

In the recent Copa del Rey meeting, Joselu came off the bench and, within two minutes of entering, he scored the goal that forced extra time. The Atletico Madrid centre-backs Axel Witsel, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mario Hermoso were excellent in that game, as their team made 39 clearances, but Joselu made an impact in his limited minutes and is one to watch in this Sunday’s Madrid Derby too.