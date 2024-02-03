Diego Simeone on his admiration for Florentino Perez

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has praised Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos head across the Spanish capital needing to win to realistically maintain their chances of staying in the La Liga title race.

The task in front of Simeone and his players is clear but it is Los Blancos who hold the advantage ahead of the game.

Simeone was asked about his view on Real Madrid and Perez, as part of a wide ranging look at derby meetings, and the Argentinian admitted he has full respect for Perez’s work at their rivals.

“Real Madrid have an extraordinary coach who manages the group very well, they also have a very strong president in Florentino Perez who manages a club that is the best in the world”, as per an interview with ESPN, via Relevo.

Atletico Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Real Madrid in La Liga earlier this season, but cup meetings have been mixed, with a Spanish Supercopa defeat balanced against a Copa del Rey victory.

However, their record at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu makes for uncomfortable reading, with no league win there since 2016, ahead of crunch trip across the capital.