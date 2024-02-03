Deco admits Barcelona are unprepared for Xavi’s exit

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has made a bold claim over Xavi Hernandez’s exit from the club.

Xavi shocked supporters by confirming his intention to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season despite his contract running until 2025.

The call to end his stint in charge of the club early comes on the back of the former Spanish international admitting to frustration over his treatment by the media this season.

Speculation continues to grow over who will replace him in the coming months with the club already confirming they will not sack him before the end of the campaign.

Despite a shortlist already being drawn up of possible candidates, Deco has hinted the move came as a complete surprise, with the club now forced to react.

“This is not the time to talk about the coach, Xavi has taken us by surprise. We were counting on Xavi for next year”, he said.

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil has already ruled himself out of taking the job with Barca Atletic boss Rafael Marquez the current favourite to step in.