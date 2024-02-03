David de Gea rejected January Premier League return

David de Gea opted against a return to the Premier League at the start of 2024.

The 33-year-old is still without a club, following his summer departure from Manchester United, and he is available to join a new team outside of the transfer window.

Following his exit from Old Trafford, De Gea has been targeted by offers from Turkey and La Liga.

He continues to be linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, but the veteran stopper has consistently rejected a switch to the Middle East, as he assesses his options.

A rumoured link to Inter Miami did not develop and de Gea starts 2024 as a free agent. with reports from The Athletic claiming he turned down a late offer from Nottingham Forest.

Forest wanted to bring in experience to bolster a squad preparing for a Premier League relegation battle but de Gea was unconvinced by his role at the City Ground on a short term deal.