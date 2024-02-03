Caso Negreira: Prosecutor’s Office adhere to Barcelona request to have bribery charge removed

It was been almost a year since news first broke of Barcelona’s alleged involvement with Enrique Negreira, the former Vice-President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA). Since then, they have been charged with bribery and sporting corruption, among others, by the Prosecutor’s Office in Spain.

However, at least in the case of the bribery charge, that could soon be removed, as according to sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (via Diario AS), a brief has been presented in which they will adhere to Barcelona’s appeal to have that charge removed.

Joaquin Aguirre, the head of the court of instruction number 1 of the court of Barcelona, added a charge of bribery to the case last September, but Barcelona appealed as they stated that Negreira is not a public figure, therefore it’s not relevant. The Prosecutor’s Office has now agreed with this, meaning that the courts must now decide whether to revoke this charge.

It is a small win for Barcelona, who have maintain their innocence throughout that they are not guilty of all charges. Their lawyers still have a big fight on their hands against the Prosecutor’s Office.