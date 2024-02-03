Carlo Ancelotti confirms Eder Militao injury return date

Real Madrid star Eder Militao is ready to return to action before the end of the season.

Militao has been missing since the opening weekend of the season after suffering a serious knee injury just 50 minutes into the new campaign.

Despite initial reports indicating he would not play again until 2024/25, the club have remained hopeful, based on his positive rehabilitation following surgery.

With fellow centre back David Alaba confirmed as out until the summer, after suffering a similar injury, the news on Militao is a key boost.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the Brazil international is on track and will feature in the campaign run-in.

“Militao will return in April or at the end of March. He is starting to feel very good”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Ancelotti remains convinced Militao will be a crucial player in the long term planning at Real Madrid with the club extending his contract until 2028 at the end of January.

Based on Ancelotti’s prediction, Militao should return in time for a potential Champions League quarter final and the final eight La Liga games of the season.