Bayern Munich star rejects Barcelona transfer offer

Barcelona have been rejected in their 2024 transfer push for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane.

La Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their squad with signings despite their ongoing financial issues.

Sane is rumoured to be on a shortlist, with his contract at the Allianz Arena ending in 2025, with extension talks yet to yield results.

The German international wants to remain in Bavaria but the club are yet to put forward an offer accepted by Sane’s representatives.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Barcelona have reached out to Sane to indicate an interest in negotiating a deal, if he is unable to agree an extension.

However, Sane has become the latest high profile name to reject a move to Catalonia, and he is prepared to wait for Bayern to make a fresh approach.

Barcelona have reportedly decided against a move to sign Joao Felix permanently with the Portuguese winger only impressing in patches on loan from Atletico Madrid.