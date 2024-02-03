Barcelona transfer target delighted to complete Tottenham move

Barcelona have lost out to Tottenham in the race to sign Swedish teen sensation Lucas Bergvall.

La Blaugrana have been tracking the 18-year-old for over 12 months as part of a wider battle to bring him to Catalonia.

Despite appearing to be the favourites to secure a deal for the Sweden international, Barcelona were unable to seal an agreement in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Premier League side Tottenham moved ahead of them in the race for Bergvall and they offered a better financial package for the striker as he turned 18.

With Barcelona unable to increase their offering to Bergvall, and Spurs also reportedly putting forward a greater first team role, he accepted a move to the Premier League.

A deadline day delay forced the agreement to be pushed back, but Spurs have since confirmed the move, and Bergvall has opened up of his delight to be part of Ange Postecoglu’s team.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to sign for Tottenham and a dream to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League. I’ve received an incredibly warm welcome from the club.”

Bergvall will complete a €10m move, plus performance related bonuses, in July 2024.