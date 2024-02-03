Barcelona hoping to lower €25m asking price for defensive target ahead of summer signing attempt

Joao Cancelo has had a fine season at Barcelona, having joined on loan from Manchester City last summer. Amid the chaos at the Catalan giants, the Portuguese has been one of their steadiest performers.

Given this, it is hardly a surprise that Barcelona want to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis. They have a good chance of doing so, as the likelihood is that Man City will want to sell as he is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Juan Jimenez Salvado, Cancelo could be available for €25m this summer. While this isn’t a high amount, Barcelona are hoping to lower it due to their ongoing financial problems. They believe that they will be successful in doing so, as they take for granted that Cancelo only wants to stay.

🚨 Cancelo's price could be around €25m this summer. Barça will try to lower it because they feel they have an advantage – the player's absolute desire to join the Blaugrana and no one else. @juanjimenista pic.twitter.com/CSgHKUtVTO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2024

It seems imperative that Barcelona should sign Cancelo on a permanent basis this summer. Keeping him around would be a great idea, although it will demands on Man City’s demands – and their own finances.