Barcelona

Barcelona hoping to lower €25m asking price for defensive target ahead of summer signing attempt

Joao Cancelo has had a fine season at Barcelona, having joined on loan from Manchester City last summer. Amid the chaos at the Catalan giants, the Portuguese has been one of their steadiest performers.

Given this, it is hardly a surprise that Barcelona want to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis. They have a good chance of doing so, as the likelihood is that Man City will want to sell as he is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Juan Jimenez Salvado, Cancelo could be available for €25m this summer. While this isn’t a high amount, Barcelona are hoping to lower it due to their ongoing financial problems. They believe that they will be successful in doing so, as they take for granted that Cancelo only wants to stay.

It seems imperative that Barcelona should sign Cancelo on a permanent basis this summer. Keeping him around would be a great idea, although it will demands on Man City’s demands – and their own finances.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Joao Cancelo Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News