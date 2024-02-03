Barcelona facing big dilemma over possibility of selling €100m-rated player in the summer

In order to ease their financial concerns, and have as much money as possible to spend, Barcelona may look to make multiple high-profile sales in the summer. Raphinha could be one, and another that may possibility be sold on is Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has generated significant interest from Bayer Munich in recent months. They wanted to sign him during the winter transfer window, but Barcelona were strong in their stance of not allowing anyone to leave, and especially key players like Araujo.

However, their stance is likely to be weaker in the summer, when Bayern are expected to try again for Araujo. Sport say that Barcelona are aware that the German champions, as well as an unnamed Premier League club, are prepared to go all-out in order to sign the Uruguayan defender.

An offer of €100m could well be enough for Barcelona to sell, and if they were to, it would significantly help to ease their financial woes. However, they would be losing one of their best players, so it’s a big dilemma that they are facing.