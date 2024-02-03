Athletic Club could be without key forward for Atletico Madrid cup clash following groin injury diagnosis

Athletic Club are in an excellent position to win their first Copa del Rey title in 30 years this season. However, Ernesto Valverde’s side do face a stern test against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final stage of the competition, with the first leg taking place at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday, where the hosts have been imperious over the last 12 months.

It is wasn’t already difficult enough for Athletic to get a result, they could now be without one of their best players for the match. Nico Williams was forced off with a groin issue during the second half of Friday’s 4-0 victory over Mallorca, and Valverde revealed post-match (via Diario AS) that the 21-year-old could be struggling to be available.

“Nico has a small discomfort in his groin that he suffered at the beginning of the second half. We have to wait for the tests.”

Williams’ older brother Inaki was also taken off after Mallorca after suffering a knock to his foot, although Valverde confirmed that he will be okay for the trip to Atleti.

“Inaki is nothing, he has some discomfort in the sole of his foot.”

Losing Nico Williams for the first leg against Atleti would be a big blow for Athletic Club in their pursuit of the Copa del Rey title, although it must be noted that they still have plenty of quality that could hurt Diego Simeone’s side.