27-year-old facing bleak future at Barcelona amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur

Lamine Yamal has been of the big breakout stars in La Liga this season. Despite only being 16 years of age, he has already established himself as a key player for Barcelona, and in recent weeks, his performance levels have been outstanding.

Lamine Yamal has been regularly starting of late because Raphinha is out with injury. The 27-year-old has been missing since mid-January, although he is expected to be back in action over the next couple of weeks. However, his return to the starting line-up post-injury is in doubt because of Lamine Yamal’s form.

Not only that, Relevo say that Raphinha’s future at Barcelona is far from certain because of the teenager. The club will listen to offers in the summer, and the report states that two Premier League clubs, one of which is Tottenham Hotspur, and those in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing him.

Xavi Hernandez has backed Raphinha throughout his tenure, but as he is leaving at the end of the season, that could be another factor towards deciding his future at Barcelona. For now, the situation is very open.