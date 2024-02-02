West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals in limbo as he awaits green light on La Liga move

Real Betis had a busy deadline day this year, closing out the transfer window with four deals, but there is some doubt over whether the fourth will make it through in the end. West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals was due to make his return to Spain by signing for Los Verdiblancos, but problems with his documentation being filed on time from the London end are holding the deal up.

So says Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon, as reported by Relevo. The Hammers have claimed a technological failure influenced their tardiness, as was the case for Said Benrahma’s move to Olympique Lyon. After selling Luiz Henrique to Botafogo for €16m plus €4m in variables, Betis moved to bring in Chimy Avila from Osasuna for €4m, and Cedric Bakambu from Galatasaray for €5m, with Fornals expected to be the third in a trio of reinforcements for Manuel Pellegrini.

The deal was due to cost Betis a further €6m plus €2m in variables, but all parties are now awaiting confirmation of the deal from FIFA. Betis hope to tie up the deal by the end of Friday in order to include them in their Conference League squad.

Fornals should add another creative presence in the Betis midfield alongside Marc Roca, Isco, Sergi Altimira and William Carvalho. After selling Sergio Canales and Luiz Felipe last summer, and with Guido Rodriguez likely to move on in the summer as he is out of contract, these deals will be calming balm for both Manuel Pellegrini, who brought Fornals to West Ham in the first place, and Beticos.