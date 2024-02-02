WATCH: Jude Bellingham interrupts interview for David Beckham comment

Real Madrid went back to the top of the La Liga table on Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Getafe in a local derby, by virtue of two goals from Joselu Mato. One of which came from David Beckham.

Joselu’s first goal came courtesy of a lovely Lucas Vazquez cross from the right flank. Shaping it up, Vazquez curled the ball onto the head of Joselu, leaving him only half the job to do. As Vazquez was being interviewed by Real Madrid at the end of the match, Jude Bellingham interrupted from the background shouting ‘Vazquez? DAVID BECKHAM!’

Jude Bellingham thought Lucas Vazquez's assist was pretty good too. #RealMadridpic.twitter.com/MIDCROMxAY — Football España (@footballespana_) February 2, 2024

Vazquez, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season, and his future is not entirely clear. Real Madrid have reportedly been scouring the market for a younger alternative, but if he puts in more crosses like that, then he might be sticking around for another season at least.