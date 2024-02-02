‘The Negreira investigation was extended at the request of Real Madrid’ – Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has claimed that Real Madrid are fueling controversy in order to damage the reputation of the club regarding the infamous Negreira Case. Barcelona have been charged with sporting corruption and bribery, with the investigation ongoing, but Real Madrid, who joined the case as an injured party, have crossed the line according to Laporta.

Los Blancos are not the only ones to do so, with the majority of La Liga clubs and the league itself also part of the case as potentially damaged parties. Laporta felt there was more to it than an interest in justice though, as he told RAC1.

“Madrid is not behaving well. The Judge (Court Magistrate) Joaquin Aguirre, at the request of Real Madrid, has extended the investigation period. Before the end of the year, one of those appearing, in this case Real Madrid, who for 70 years controlled the presidents of the referees, we do not accept it. I have not spoken with Florentino since the Super Cup, we do not talk about this yet because it did not happen, we do talk about the Super League.”

Laporta claimed that he had never had contact with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former Vice-President of the Referees Technical Committee (CTA).

“I have no idea about that Negreira, I did not know him personally. What has been shown, is that during the questioning of the 23 referees is that all of them said that he did not have the power to fix matches. We contracted him for consultancy regarding the referees, but I am sure that Barca will be acquitted. It is a campaign orchestrated, not only by Madrid, but also by La Liga, in which I am still a part of.”

The latest in the case is that Negreira himself, who thus far had been ruled mentally incapable of testifying due to dementia, could be able to give evidence following a second medical examination. It is not clear if he has been called to give his testimony yet.