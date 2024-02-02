Real Madrid to throw €60m signing bonus plus huge image rights deal at PSG star Kylian Mbappe – report

Real Madrid have been tipped to ramp up their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe this month, and further reports on their offer to the French forward have emerged. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are favourites to prise Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain this year.

PSG have not yet made an offer for Mbappe, instead preferring to first get confirmation over whether he wants to remain in France or not. Meanwhile the theme of reporting from the Spanish capital has been that Mbappe more or less knows that they will not break the bank for him, and want his salary to be closer to that of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior (€10-12m) than his current deal, rumoured to be around €70m per annum.

According to Cadena Cope, there is a slight twist in that offer. While their offer is for his base salary to be around €15m per annum, they will not only give him a €60m signing bonus, but also cede some ground on their image rights. Image rights can be worth tens of millions per year, and Real Madrid generally retain that for themselves, but Cope say they are willing to give Mbappe 60% of those rights.

During the 2022 Mbappe saga, the image rights were said to be a key part of the conversations between the two, with Mbappe keen to revolutionise the game in that regard. The now France captain withheld his consent to give up his image rights for the French Football Federation for multiple years, preventing them from using their most marketable asset during their marketing efforts.