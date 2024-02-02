Real Madrid star set to miss Atletico Madrid clash through suspension

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is set to miss their La Liga showdown with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Los Blancos will be aiming to avenge their Copa del Rey loss to their city rivals and a home win could effectively end Atletico’s title chances.

Carlo Ancelotti will delay confirming his matchday squad until closer to kickoff with the Italian set to rotate from the midweek win over Getafe.

German international Antonio Rudiger faces a late fitness check after being forced off against Getafe with a muscle injury.

Veteran striker Joselu could retain his starting spot after netting a double in that game to stretch Real Madrid’s title lead.

However, Ancelotti will need to rotate in midfield with Aurelien Tchouameni set to serve a one gam ban, after picking up his fifth La Liga yellow card of the season.

Real Madrid have seen their request to the Competition’s Committee to have Tchouameni’s caution annulled rejected, on the grounds of the referee’s on field call being supported.

A further appeal is possible but his participation looks unlikely at this stage with French teammate Eduardo Camavinga set to replace him.