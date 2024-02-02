Real Madrid show interest in 23-year-old Italian left-back amid Alphonso Davies pursuit

It is no secret that Real Madrid are in pursuit of a left-back for this summer or next, and that their favourite for the role is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. However any good scouting department will provide a club with several options.

One of those is thought to be Miguel Gutierrez, who has a strong argument to be the best performing left-back in Spain this season. Los Blancos have a buyback clause of less than €10m for the Girona star, and he has been mentioned frequently as a Davies alternative.

Reports in Italy say that there is interest in Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso. The 23-year-old has impressed this season for the Bianconeri, winning a starting spot for Max Allegri. After loan spells at Genoa and Bologna, Cambiaso has 2 goals and 4 assists in the 21 appearances he has made. In Serie A, he has started 13 of their 19 games.

Football Italia, who carried the report from TM, say that Juventus could be open to a sale given their model is currently predicated on making one or two big sales, but the €40-50m price tag mentioned could scare Los Blancos off. While they are willing to spend that on Davies, the Bayern defender has already proven himself at the highest level, whereas Cambiaso’s success is more of a recent phenomenon, particularly when contrasted with the price of Gutierrez.