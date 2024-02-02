Real Madrid fear for Antonio Rudiger fitness in derby against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid arrive in relatively good shape to the fourth Madrid derby of the season, at least in terms of form. Yet their injury issues are again threatening to damage their season, after Antonio Rudiger came off against Getafe.

After a collision with Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, Rudiger limped on for 10 minutes before half-time, but was eventually brought off for Eduardo Camavinga at half-time. Aurelien Tchouameni was dropped into central defence, but saw his fifth yellow card of the season, and is suspended against Atletico Madrid, although they are appealing that decision.

Carlo Ancelotti eased fears after the match over Rudiger’s fitness, claiming that if it was just some discomfort, then he had no doubt that Rudiger the ‘warrior’ would be out there. Diario AS report that there is pessimism over his fitness for the derby though. They say the pain in his thigh is bad, and while it is bruising rather than a muscle problem, it is a serious bruise.

A decision will be made on the day in all likelihood as to whether he can go. He is unlikely to re-injure his thigh, so it will come down to how much pain he is in, although it is not a good sign that he could not continue with the adrenaline of a match. Nevertheless, Rudiger is unlikely to shirk out of the derby if he can run unimpeded.

If Rudiger cannot go, then Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy have been mentioned as potential alternatives. It would be no surprise to see Camavinga in defence in some capacity, as Ancelotti has not trusted Lucas Vazquez or Fran Garcia often this season for big games. If one of Mendy or Carvajal are moved inside, Vazquez seems fairly likely.