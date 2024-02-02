“Real football people value our work” – Xavi Hernandez rages against Spanish press again

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that it is just the Spanish press that do not value his work at the club. The Blaugrana manager was again on the defensive in his latest press conference, expressing his frustration with the press and the environment around Barcelona.

Xavi had said during the week that it was ‘impossible to enjoy the job’ and claimed later on his press conference that the Barcelona job simply wasn’t worth it. While the Blaugrana coach has denied that he is leaving because of the press or the pressure, he did claim that the analysis of Barcelona in Spain was removed from the reality he sees.

“Outside of Spain they value our work a lot. Everyone congratulates us as a staff, every week it happens. Imanol, Marcelino, Arrasate tell us congratulations. Good work is being done and I am excited. I am very grateful for Imanol’s words. The football people value us a lot. The real football people value our work, and outside too – what does that tell you?”

The previous week he had also asked Barcelona and the press to reflect on things, due to the way that even successful managers are hounded out of the club. Xavi would later say that he was leaving because they are not meeting expectations on the pitch, but cited his enjoyment, or lack thereof, as a key reason for his exit too.