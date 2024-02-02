New Atletico Madrid star delighted to be no longer facing Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid wrapped up the winter transfer window with a move for Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista.

Los Rojiblancos left their business until late on in the market with Paulista coming in as Caglar Soyuncu joined Fenerbahce on loan.

The deal has been viewed as straight swap with Paulista replacing Soyuncu as an experienced figure in Diego Simeone’s defensive options.

Atletico secured a deal for a free transfer after agreeing to pay the remainder of Paulista’s Los Che contract until the end of the campaign.

The former Arsenal defender is expected to be included in Simeone’s plans for the weekend derby against Real Madrid despite his late arrival.

The 33-year-old has been speaking about his eagerness to get started in Madrid and he cheekily highlighted how not having to mark new teammate Antoine Griezmann was a pull factor in the move.

“He’s one of the best players in the world. I’ve suffered a lot against him and now I get to play alongside him”, as per quotes from Marca.

“He’s a very intelligent player, he knows how to pass the ball well, and how to finish chances.”

Griezmann remains crucial to Atletico Madrid’s top four push this season, with 11 La Liga goals scored so far, alongside six league assists, with 18 goals in all competitions.