Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Why did Moise Kean’s done deal from Juventus to Atletico Madrid collapse?

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Done, tied up and agreed: Juventus striker Moise Kean watched Atletico Madrid beat Valencia in the Metropolitano stands on Sunday night, while Diego Simeone spoke of newcomers coming to help as being welcome. And come Tuesday night, the deal was off.

With Moise Kean, it all came down to the fact that his recovery timeline was longer than they had expected. The Juventus forward was due to be out for around a month, and having assured themselves that Angel Correa was not going to Saudi Arabia, they didn’t necessarily need another forward who wasn’t going to be available until close to March.

So Atletico did not want to pay much for Kean, they tried to re-negotiate the deal, and basically wanted him to arrive for free, but they didn’t manage to find an agreement, and ultimately, the deal fell apart as a result. The injury was the key turning point.