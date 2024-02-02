La Liga Matchday 23 preview: Girona face tough test before the fourth Madrid Derby of the season

This coming weekend of La Liga action promises to be a special one, not least because of the Madrid Derby taking place on Sunday night. This will be the fourth meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season, and the first at the Bernabeu. Before that, there are several other standout games, including Barcelona’s trip to Deportivo Alaves and Girona’s clash with Real Sociedad.

Another of the eye-catching fixtures is Athletic Club vs Mallorca on Friday night, a meeting of two of the Copa del Rey semi-finalists. Although both sides are dreaming of cup glory, they have objectives in La Liga too as the Basques have a shot at Champions League qualification while the islanders are only four points above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, it’s Valencia vs Almeria which kicks off a fun day of football. This is always an entertaining fixture, with their past seven meetings having produced zero clean sheets and an average of four goals per game, as was the case when they played out a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Next up is a meeting of the top two teams from Segunda last year, in Granada and Las Palmas. The latter have had a more successful start to life in the top tier, but Granada have made several January signings and will hope to kick on during the second half of the season.

At 18:30 CET on Saturday, in-form Deportivo Alaves host an Barcelona side who are still coming to terms with Xavi’s announcement that he’ll leave the club at the end of the season. The Basque club have won three league games in a row and gave Barca a scare earlier in the season when Samu Omorodion scored after 17 seconds in what was ultimately a 2-1 loss for Luis Garcia Plaza’s charges. This weekend, they’ll hope to take a point or three against the reigning champions.

Girona, who hope to take the La Liga crown this term, have a very important home game on Saturday night, as Real Sociedad come to town. It was away at La Real that Girona’s miraculous season commenced, as Artem Dovbyk netted the equaliser for a 1-1 draw in San Sebastián in Matchday 1. Several months on, Girona are serious title challengers and will seek all three points.

Sunday begins with a battle of Los Amarillos, as Villarreal host Cadiz. For the latter, new coach Mauricio Pellegrino will hope to build on his positive start, after he earned a draw in his first game last weekend.

The action them moves to Pamplona, where Osasuna will hope to continue their improved form against Celta. Jagoba Arrasate’s team have stepped it up in recent weeks since the switch to a back five system, so this will be an interesting tactical tussle against Rafa Benitez.

Next up is Real Betis vs Getafe , and the fans of Los Verdiblancos will hope to see their side bounce back after losing their unbeaten home record last matchday. However, Getafe did win at the Estadio Benito Villamarin last season, so nothing can be taken for granted.

Then, at 21:00 on Sunday night, it’s time for the next edition of the Madrid Derby. There have already been three meetings this season between the old rivals: a 3-1 Atletico Madrid win in La Liga, a 5-3 Real Madrid win after extra time in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final and then a 4-2 Atletico Madrid victory in the Copa del Rey Last 16. With this derby having produced so many goals in recent times, and with both sides desperate for the three points on offer, this fourth duel of the season should produce yet more fireworks.

The final fixture of the matchday also takes place in Spain’s capital, as Rayo Vallecano take on Sevilla in Vallecas on Monday. There is a chance Sevilla could enter this game inside the relegation zone, depending on results elsewhere, so the pressure will be on Los Nervionenses as Matchday 23 comes to a close.

