La Liga employ lip-reader to resolve Jude Bellingham-Mason Greenwood drama

La Liga usually includes several controversies over who said what to who per season, but the latest between Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood has caused furore online. In order to resolve the case, La Liga have hired a professional lip-reader.

During Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe on Thursday night, TV camera appeared to capture Bellingham calling the Manchester United loanee ‘rapist’. Getafe reported this to the match delegate, and La Liga have decided to look into it to see if there is sufficient evidence to put it in the match report, as per Relevo.

From that point on, it could be investigated by the Competition Committee, and potentially bring punishment for the Real Madrid star.

Greenwood himself was sent off earlier in this season for telling a referee to ‘F** off’, before his red card was rescinded after it was established post-match that Greenwood did swear, but not at the referee.

The Getafe striker was previously accused of attempted rape, sexual assault, coercion and domestic violence, but those charges were dropped after his partner and the key witness stepped back from the case.