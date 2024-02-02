Kylian Mbappe decision down to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as Premier League giants are ruled out

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will only be heading to the Spanish capital this summer – if he does want to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward has still been linked with the likes of Liverpool and various Premier League sides in recent months, but Rudy Galetti has told Caught Offside that this is not a factor.

With growing noise that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao could be PSG’s alternative to Mbappe, Galetti explained that he is their ‘ideal’ replacement for Mbappe should he decide against remaining. He also noted that even the €175m release clause in his deal is not a problem for PSG.

In terms of Mbappe, Real Madrid are the only alternative. As things stand, Saudi Arabia is not an option, and despite being linked with them for many years, there’s ‘no chance for Liverpool.’

It all seems to be slanting towards Mbappe joining Real Madrid, especially after news that Los Blancos would cede some of their image rights to Mbappe. Yet given the history between the three parties, Real Madrid will not be taking any chances.