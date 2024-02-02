Returning Inigo Martinez gives Xavi Barcelona defensive boost

Barcelona go to Alaves in La Liga action this weekend with Xavi Hernandez set to make changes.

La Blaugrana edged out a midweek 1-0 win over Osasuna as they aim to stay on track in domestic action.

The gap between Barcelona and title chasing pair Real Madrid and Girona looks to have ended Xavi’s chances of retaining his league crown from 2023.

The key name returning for Barcelona ahead of their trip to the Basque Country is experienced defender Inigo Martinez following a month on the sidelines through injury.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, his comeback is a timely boost for Xavi, and he could feature against Alaves, to try and regain some defensive solidity.

Barcelona have kept just two clean sheets from the seven games played in Martinez’s absence which is a key concern for Xavi.

Ronald Araujo’s game load is expected to be managed in the coming weeks ahead of the return to Champions League action this month.