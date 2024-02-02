Gabriel Paulista issues La Liga title warning ahead of Atletico Madrid debut

Atletico Madrid face a make or break La Liga weekend as they head to rivals Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos find themselves on the fringes of the title race with a 10 point gap separating them from Carlo Ancelotti’s leaders.

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed an edge over Real Madrid so far this season with a 3-1 home league win back in September.

That was followed by defeat to them in the Spanish Supercopa semi finals before gaining revenge with an instant Copa del Rey victory.

However, their record at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu makes for uncomfortable reading, with no league win there since 2016, ahead of crunch trip across the capital.

Diego Simeone’s side need to win to stand any realistic chance of overhauling the title race and new signing Gabriel Paulista believes the visitors can do just that.

“La Liga is a very difficult competition, and Real Madrid are a very good rival, but we’re capable of winning this weekend”. as per quotes from Marca.

“If we lose we will slip down and it’s difficult to get back up there. But, if we win, we can spark the title race into life, and that’s out focus.”

Paulista is unlikely to start against Real Madrid, but he could make his debut off the bench, on the back of conceding five against them at Valencia in November.

Images via Atletico Madrid CF on X