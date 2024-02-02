Fresh video emerges of alleged sexual assault on mascot from ex-Celta Vigo captain

Former Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo, currently of SC Internacional in Brazil, is set to return to trial in July after an alleged sexual assault case against him was reopened. He maintains his innocence in the matter, citing that originally the case was archived due to a lack of evidence.

Earlier this week it emerged that Mallo would be going back to court after the case was re-opened, which was followed the next day by a statement from his representatives claiming that he was doing so in part to clear his name, and claiming a lack of evidence against him.

Now Onda Cero have published a fresh video in which, as the presumed victim claims, an arm is seen reaching under the costume and rubbing their breast. They also claim that Mallo asked her ‘Are you a male parrot or female parrot? Do you have boobs or do you not have boobs, little parrot?’

A @HugoMallo le pareció buena idea comprobar si la Periquita era o no una mujer. Y que haya aficionados del @RCCelta que lo defiendan 🤮 #rcde pic.twitter.com/1WvVLMnfzx — Birras Lovers RCDE (@BirrasLovers_) February 2, 2024

These claims so far are alleged, and Mallo’s Leaders agency reminded of the right to innocence until proven guilty, but if the video is genuine, then the victim may well have a case.