Former World Cup winner concerned over Arda Guler’s Real Madrid future

Arda Guler remains in the background at Real Madrid following a difficult start in the Spanish capital.

After arriving in a summer switch from Turkish side Fenerbahce, Guler was tipped as a major coup for Los Blancos, as they fought off European rivals to sign him.

However, a preseason injury derailed his campaign, with further issues causing more delays to his eventual debut.

Carlo Ancelotti has consistently stated his willingness to be patient with the 18-year-old to avoid rushing him into a difficult situation.

Ancelotti has looked to ease him into the first team, with just one La Liga substitute cameo so far this season, and fans are beginning to speculate when he will force his way in.

Former Germany international, and World Cup winner, Lukas Podolski has hinted the move from Tukey to Spain may have been ill timed within his development.

“We’ll see in future if his time at the club was good or not. Maybe he signed for Real Madrid too soon”, as per quotes from Marca.

“He’s a great talent, but he’s not yet able to show the best version of himself.

“He won’t be a starter in the coming months. It’s not easy to come from Fenerbahce and find a place at Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid are on another level. At a club like that, you can’t say things like ‘We have to give him time. We have to help him’, there is no time.”

With Real Madrid already eliminated from the Copa del Rey, and champions of the Spanish Supercopa, Ancelotti’s focus will now be on La Liga and the Champions League, with Guler’s role reduced further.