Deadline day signing from Premier League confirmed as Real Betis get more offensive weapons

Real Betis have confirmed their third deadline day singing 18 hours after the deal was due to be completed. A technology error prevented West Ham from sending the documents in time, but after submitting all of the documents to FIFA, the deal has gone through to take Pablo Fornals back to La Liga.

The former Villarreal player will be reunited with Manuel Pellegrini, and FIFA’s clearance has come through in time to register him for the Conference League. The deal is believed to be worth €6m plus €2m in variables, and follows on from the signings of Cedric Bakambu and Chimy Avila, also on deadline day.

It gives Betis a relatively strong stable of central creators, with Marc Roca, Isco, Sergi Altimira and William Carvalho all competing for spots with Fornals. However depth has been an issue for Los Verdiblancos in recent seasons, and the 27-year-old joins in his prime, with experience of winning the Conference League too.