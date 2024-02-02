Carlo Ancelotti asks Real Madrid to make signing next summer – ‘He’s playing spectacularly’

‘We are not missing another central defender’ declared Carlo Ancelotti stubbornly, after Real Madrid beat Getafe. Antonio Rudiger’s thigh injury, combined with Aurelien Tchouameni’s suspension leave Los Blancos short in the middle of their defence going into the Madrid derby, but he has asked his side to make another signing.

Los Blancos cruised to a 2-0 win over Los Azulones at the Coliseum, by virtue of a brace from Joselu Mato, who also hit the bar. The 33-year-old moved onto 12 goals and 4 assists for the season, coming in 31 appearances, but just 12 starts. On average, he contributes to a goal every 89 minutes.

He joined his former club on loan in the summer from Espanyol, with a reported €1.5m option to buy him, and Ancelotti said he has done everything he needs to do to convince Real Madrid to exercise that option.

“He is doing everything necessary to stay, playing spectacularly. It is a blessing to have a forward with this quality, different, always ready… When he comes in, he helps. We are all delighted with him.”

Tchouameni picked up his 5th yellow card against Getafe, and with David Alaba and Eder Militao out, Ancelotti will be without the option he has always signalled would be next up if anything happened to Nacho Fernandez or Rudiger. Dani Carvajal or Ferland Mendy are alternatives he has also mentioned.

Ancelotti was still optimistic that Rudiger will play against Atletico Madrid though, as he told Diario AS.

“He suffered a knock and can recover. Let’s see in the next few days. It’s a hard knock to the thigh, but he is a warrior… and it is difficult for him not to make it to the game if he has a little discomfort.”