Barcelona’s Joan Laporta says Rafael Marquez could get manager job while taking shot at Xavi

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has not ruled out the prospect of Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez taking over the senior side in the summer, despite the litany of managers being linked with the job. While praising Marquez, he took a backhanded shot at Xavi Hernandez, who will leave the club this summer.

Asked about the next manager at Barcelona, Laporta batted questions in the direction of Sporting Director Deco, but says he is on the table as an option.

“The options have been narrowed down, but you have to ask Deco about this. Marquez is not ruled out because he is doing a very good job.”

🚨 President Laporta: "Xavi told me that it was best to leave, that he was resigning and that he was giving up the year of his remaining contract. I told Xavi that I only accepted this formula – staying until June 30 – only because it's him. I will not dismiss Xavi." @elmonarac1 pic.twitter.com/kaT5tpCl1V — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 2, 2024

It is well known that Laporta was keen for Xavi spend time coaching the Barca Atletic side for more experience before he moved into the senior role. Yet Xavi was adamant he was ready after his time with Al-Sadd, and went straight from Qatar to the hot seat eventually.

“He [Marquez] has an advantage, which is that he is coaching at home, and he knows the players who are training, and that is an asset that Rafa has. The club has prepared the emergency plan with the reserve team coach.”

With Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta doing remarkable work at Las Palmas this year, Laporta was asked whether he thought he might of been too swift to dismiss him in favour of Sergi Barjuan.

“I don’t regret the departure of Garcia Pimienta, who is a great coach and has coached in the academy, but I don’t regret it, Rafa is putting together a great spell,” he told RAC1.

Marquez was touted as a potential replacement for Xavi before the latter announced his exit, but many outlets have put two and two together, claiming that Marquez is the cheap option. Despite Laporta’s claims they can spend if they meet their budgets this season, Marquez would undoubtedly be a cut-price solution, and Laporta admitted that Deco might have to find an ‘imaginative solution’ if they did not make those budgets.