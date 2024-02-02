Barcelona add Vitor Roque to Champions League knockout stage squad

Barcelona will have a fresh look to their squad for their Champions League knockout stage campaign this month.

All 16 sides involved in the next phase of the competition are allowed to change their squad options under UEFA rules on the competition and Barcelona have added Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian teenager has impressed since his arrival in Catalonia at the start of 2024 with a first club goal in the midweek La Liga win over Osasuna.

He is expected to have a greater first team role in the coming weeks and that could involve a place in Xavi Hernandez’s Champions League plans.

Three names have been included in the A List with Roque joined by fellow back up stars Unai Hernandez and Pau Victor as part of reshuffle from Xavi.

The January transfer market allows for changes and Vitor Roque is the standout alteration by Barcelona ahead of their last 16 clashes with Napoli on February 21 and March 12.