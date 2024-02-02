Barcelona star Ronald Araujo willing to leave club amid Bayern Munich interest

Barcelona are in crisis mode as they look for a new manager, with uncertainty over their entire project under Joan Laporta. However with finances biting hard against their squad, the fears are that they may be forced into the sale of a key piece. Ronald Araujo is one of those central players, and reports in England say that he was willing to depart Catalonia.

According to German correspondent Rafael Honigstein in The Athletic, Araujo was willing to move to Bayern Munich this January. The Bavarian side had sanctioned an €80m move for the central defender, who was reportedly Thomas Tuchel’s number one target, and will be so again this summer, and Araujo was willing to move too.

While he eventually would do so anyway, Xavi Hernandez told Barcelona that he would resign if they sold Araujo, and thus Barcelona turned down any deal.

With Xavi on his way out, and more uncertainty ahead, the fear will be that Bayern will return in the summer, without Xavi to block an exit. Araujo is widely regarded as their best defender, but his form has dipped since news of the Bayern interest. He is also dealing with a knee injury which could be affecting his game.

Speaking publicly ahead of the Spanish Supercup, Araujo told reporters that ‘these rumours are always around during the transfer window’, and that he was committed to Barcelona. He did not deny contacy with Bayern though.