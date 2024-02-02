Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez sides with Diego Simeone over Real Madrid – ‘We’re not stupid’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has looked for an ally in his campaign against Real Madrid being favoured by referees, at least from his perspective. Ahead of their clash with Alaves, Xavi told the media that he was ‘with Diego’ Simeone regarding recent controversies involving Los Blancos.

Following Real Madrid’s comeback against Almeria two weekends ago, when Real Madrid were aided by two decisions as a result of VAR intervention, Xavi told the media that ‘you all saw what happened’ and that ‘I already said it would be very difficult to win this league’, hinting that Los Blancos were getting more decisions from the officials.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone would say the following day that he was not bothered by VAR audios being released or leaked, but what is in them – ‘they think we’re stupid.’

Again it was a topic in Xavi’s press conference ahead of Barcelona’s match with Alaves, following on from complaints by Barcelona President Joan Laporta. Real Madrid TV have been releasing hit pieces on referees before every match this season, which has been a regular feature of complaints from other teams.

Laporta: "Barça TV has never practiced propaganda like Real Madrid TV. The Referees Committee or the Federation should get involved. Look at their game vs. Almería's, a shame and they are saying that they help Barça. We are very angry." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 2, 2024

“I already said that I would not like them to condition the referees and they do it every week. In the ‘Negreira case’ it has not helped us at all. We have to compete. I agree 100% with what the president said.”

“I am not the president of the Federation and the League. I am surprised that we allow this. It alters the competition completely, week after week. They condition it to the maximum. Even a blind man sees it. Cholo Simeone said it, did he not? We are not stupid, everyone sees it.”