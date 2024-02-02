Barcelona agree contract extension with teenage goal keeping sensation

Barcelona have moved to tie highly rated goal keeper Diego Kochen to the club until 2028.

The club have been working hard behind the scenes since the start of 2024 to secure a contract extension for the 17-year-old stopper.

As per FIFA rules over contracts for players aged under 18, Barcelona must now wait until March 19, when he turns of age, to activate the agreed deal.

Kochen has earnt rave reviews on his rise through the La Masia ranks and has played for the Juvenil A team this season alongside call ups to the Barcelona Atletic ranks.

🚨La Masia graduate Diego Kochen has extended his Barcelona contract until 2028 ✍️ https://t.co/mHUagi1vOl — Football España (@footballespana_) February 2, 2024

Xavi Hernandez has also brought him into 15 first team matchday squads so far this season across all competitions.

The USA U17 international has been earmarked as a future star in Catalonia and the club wanted to avoid a potential exit as he turns 18 in 2024.

He is expected to remain involved with the first team until the end of the current campaign before Xavi’s replacement is confirmed.