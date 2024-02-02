Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez: ‘I’m not leaving because of my mental health, it’s just not worth it’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained for a third time why he is leaving his post in June, but once again sent mixed messages in his press conference. The Blaugrana travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz to face Alaves, in a match that they struggled in at home this weekend.

Xavi’s announcement is still reverberating around Barcelona, and formed much of his press conference. Ahead of his media appearance, Barcelona President Joan Laporta explained that if Xavi did not have his reputation behind him, then he would have already been sacked.

“If the objectives are not met I will have to leave. When I arrived I had a good season and the objectives were met. The second year is very good and in the third we are not meeting expectations, but there is still the league and the Champions League. What the president said is what I said a month ago. I’m not leaving because of the press or mental health, which some people have said. The club needs a change of direction.”

“I understand the criticism. I’m leaving because we’re not meeting expecations.”

“It’s not tiredness, it’s not mental health… I’m very well. It’s not because of the criticism. Who knows the club more than me? I just feel that I have to leave on June 30. It’s the best for the club. I will continue going to Montjuïc and the Camp Nou.”

However he would change tack later in his press conference, saying that rather than results, it was the fact that he was not enjoying himself in the job.

“I’m leaving because it’s been two and a half years and the process of being a Barca coach is not worth it. You’re fighting against things and that causes wear and tear. It’s not enjoyable on a day-to-day basis. I’ve seen coaches suffer when they win at this club. The other day I talked about it with Arrasate, he told me he enjoys his job from Monday to Friday, and I do not. Alguacil enjoys his job. In other countries you also enjoy the process.”

Certainly there have been reports that Xavi is not going to retire from management after the Barcelona job, and it may be that he finds a way to enjoy the position more in a less invasive spotlight. The likes of Pep Guardiola has backed up Xavi’s version of events regarding the pressure, and while the results are below expectations, there is no doubt a feeling that he has lost the desire to continue the job.

Image via y LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images