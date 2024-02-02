Another manager edges away from Barcelona links – ‘Xavi Hernandez is the ideal coach for them’

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is the latest to distance himself from speculation linking him to the Barcelona job. After Xavi Hernandez announced he would be leaving last weekend, there has been no shortage of names suggested for the position. Alguacil is unlikely to be in the job.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was perhaps most virulent in his denial, calling it nonsense, while Girona’s Michel Sanchez, Bologna coach Thiago Motta and Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique all shut down speculation. Ahead of La Real’s clash with Girona, Alguacil was asked about the position, but had little interest.

“It is not a question that I have to answer. What I can tell you is that Xavi is the ideal coach to coach Barcelona. They will have a hard time finding a coach like him. All my support and respect for what he has done and is doing.”

On his own future, Alguacil was clear that he wanted to continue at Real Sociedad, as he told Marca.

“I am in the best club I can be in, super valued, delighted to belong to Real, I want to continue making history. I know that my contract ends in 2025, I hope to renew, but I have to earn it.”

Who exactly Barcelona get in is a mystery right now, with only inexperienced Barca Atletic Rafael Marquez declaring an interest. Of course it would be a surprise if those managers had put their name in the hat, but with Xavi’s frequent statements about how unpleasant the job is, a tight financial situation, and an overbearing media pressure, it does not look nearly as attractive as it has in the past.