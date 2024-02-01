Why Barcelona fans are arguing they should be allowed to take laptops to games

Barcelona fans have not been happy with their form this season, even if they have for the most part stood by them on matchday. Nevertheless, they have had more than a few gripes with the club itself.

Initially there was widespread malcontent with the fact that Barcelona increased the prices to go to Montjuic, as they renovate Camp Nou. Even after the ticket prices were lowered, many fans didn’t bother, leaving the club with just 18,000 season-ticket holders for this year.

After Xavi Hernandez’s resignation, President Joan Laporta asked fans to keep coming to the stadium. That request was met with a 38,000 attendance against Osasuna, but Esport3 say that many fans were unhappy with the club, and when they arrived, turned straight back and went home.

Before the game Barcelona put out a reminder of stadium protocols on their social media, stating that there were no lockers for fans to leave things in at the stadium, and that they would not be permitted laptops in the stadium.

Given the time of the game though, 19:00 local time on a Wednesday, many fans were forced to come straight from work to Montjuic, but could not bring their work equipment with them. Several games this season have seen Barcelona play early evening during the working week, and it has generally been reflected in the attendances.