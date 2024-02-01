WATCH: Stunning strike from Joselu Mato sees Real Madrid go 2-0 up against Getafe

Real Madrid are well on course to go two points clear of Girona at the top of the La Liga table, having now gone 2-0 up against Getafe at the Coliseum.

It was Joselu Mato, handed a rare start, that headed home the opener for Los Blancos, and the veteran striker has now added his second of the evening, firing home a great strike from the edge of the box after being played in by Vinicius Junior.

That is a big goal for Real Madrid. Getafe had started the second half strongly, having plenty of the ball, so Joselu’s strike will feel like a sucker punch for Jose Bordalas’ side, who haven’t lost at home in La Liga since April.

Real Madrid will hope that they can see things out from here without any complications. They’ve already lost Antonio Rudiger to a possible injury, and the last thing they need is for something similar to happen again.