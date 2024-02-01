WATCH: Spain defender Aymeric Laporte scores incredible goal from own half during Messi-Ronaldo friendly

Thursday’s friendly between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami had been billed as a “last dance” for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, although as it turned out, neither player ended up starting the match. The Portuguese misses out altogether due to injury, while Messi started from the bench as he was struggling for fitness.

Still, the match went ahead, and it is Al-Nassr that have completed dominated so far, as they raced into a three-goal lead inside 12 minutes. The last of those strikes came from Aymeric Laporte, and the Spanish international’s goal was something special, as he scored from inside his own half.

Take a bow, Aymeric Laporte!pic.twitter.com/RN4vXQVGeL — Football España (@footballespana_) February 1, 2024

Laporte scored this goal against Inter Miami from Al Nassr's half 😳🔥 A bad day at office for Inter Miami's goalkeeper 🫣pic.twitter.com/hx4KdRgyVg — Football Goals. (@thefootygoals) February 1, 2024

It is a quite incredible strike from Laporte, who spotted Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender off his line, and he dually executed the effort to perfection.

Although he hasn’t yet taken to the field of play, Messi will be somewhat downbeat at the state of play in this own, as if he does come on in the second half, he would have a tall task to help his side turn the score around.