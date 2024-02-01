Villarreal to secure winger signing before deadline as deal agreed for Aston Villa star

One of the key areas that Villarreal head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral wanted to be addressed during the winter transfer window was on the right wing. Yeremy Pino’s season-ending knee injury had left Ilias Akhomach as the club’s only option in the position, and with La Liga and the Europa League being played in during the second half of the season, another player was desperately needed.

However, it has been a struggle for Villarreal to fulfil their needs in this regard. They recently missed out on top target Ismaila Sarr, which has led to a mad scramble in the last 24 hours. Fortunately, they have now been able to agree terms with Aston Villa over a deal for Bertrand Traore, as reported by Javi Mata.

Traore has barely played for the Unai Emery’s side this season, although he was recently in action with Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations, so he should be fairly fresh to be available for Villarreal as soon as possible, which is a boost for Marcelino. He will arrive on a free, as his contract at Aston Villa is to be terminated.