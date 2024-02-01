Video from Real Madrid team bus arrival appears to show section of Getafe fans racially abusing Vinicius Junior

Depressingly, noted cases of racism in Spanish football have been on the rise in the last couple of years, with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior having been a notable target. The Brazilian has been subjected to the abhorrent abuse on several occasions in the last 12 months, and unfortunately, that looks to have continued on Thursday, ahead of the local derby between Getafe and Los Blancos.

As the Real Madrid team bus arrived at the Coliseum ahead of the match, multiple Getafe supporters are heard to have shouted “Vinicius, monkey” in the direction of the vehicle. Multiple videos from the scene captured the moment that this occurred.

Llaman a Vinicius "mono" en Getafe. Por la noche vídeo en la Nave del Madridismo. https://t.co/ejigDK4gtV pic.twitter.com/ogONmYjCZl — Javier Caireta-Serra (@jcairetaserra) February 1, 2024

Llegada del autobús del @realmadrid a Getafe.

Insultos racistas a Vinicius por parte de aficionados.

“Vinicius mono” pic.twitter.com/Hq3fBkDPuF — Maribel De Jesús (@maribeldejesusd) February 1, 2024

It is terribly sad that situations like this continue to occur. The entire matter of racist abuse towards Vinicius has been a stain on Spanish football over the last 12-18 months, and Real Madrid will surely look to have this addressed over the next few days.