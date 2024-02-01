Two Real Madrid players at risk of suspension ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid will likely be made to work for the three points against Getafe this evening at the Coliseum, as they seek to replace Girona at the top of the table. Los Blancos do have a massive game on the horizon against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday night though, and are at risk of losing two key midfielders for it.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are both on four yellow cards in La Liga, and will miss out against Los Rojiblancos should they be booked in what is sure to be feisty match in Getafe. Normally Carlo Ancelotti has to make a choice between them at the base of his midfield, but the decision might be made easier for him.

Should both miss out, then Fede Valverde will slot in alongside Toni Kroos against Atletico, say Diario AS. The Uruguayan’s best matches this season have come from that position, and arguably so have Real Madrid’s, meaning it will be no major imposition on the starting XI should that come to pass. Real Madrid will be looking to get revenge against Atletico after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Los Colchoneros, in their fourth meeting of the season. The balance lies 2-1 in Atletico’s favour.