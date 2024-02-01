Sources: Lucas Bergvall ‘very excited’ to join Barcelona amid Tottenham Hotspur decision

Barcelona are close to sealing the signature of Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, but the late emergence of Tottenham Hotspur, taking all by surprise, has cast doubt on the matter. The Blaugrana remain optimistic on the matter though.

Bergvall, 17, was seen visiting Barcelona’s facilities this week, and met with Sporting Director Deco. However he left without giving Barcelona the green light, and it later emerged that he had also visited Tottenham’s training ground over the weekend. Spurs are said to be offering higher wages, a higher salary and a bigger role in the team from his arrival. The Blaugrana want him to move between the first team and Barca Atletic in a deal that would see him join this summer.

Both sides are waiting for his decision, but Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing [paywall] that Bergvall is still ‘very excited’ by the prospect of joining Barcelona. The only thing standing between him and a move to Catalonia is the final green light from his family, who want him to think over the decision carefully. The strength of the project presented to him will be given priority.

Barcelona will be desperate to seal his signing, if only for some positive news. Xavi Hernandez’s resignation was a huge blow to Joan Laporta’s overall project, and there are more doubts than certainties. Signing Bergvall would be a reminder that they can still compete for the top young talents in football, and that they have a number of gited youngsters to build around for the future.